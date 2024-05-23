The General Election candidates declared so far
Yesterday's surprise General Election announcement meant that the date of the poll was known before many of the candidates have been adopted. This includes a number of sitting MPs, who have yet to formally declare.
Here is a list of the candidates so far:
ALDRIDGE BROWNHILLS
Joe Belcher (Green), Graham Eardley (Reform UK), Ian Garrett (Liberal Democrat), Hamza Muhammad Ahmed Ibrahim (Workers Party of Britain), Wendy Morton (Conservative);
CANNOCK CHASE
Paul Allen (Reform), Josh Newbury (Lab);
DUDLEY
Ian Flynn (Lib Dem), Aftab Hussain (Workers), Andrew Southall (Reform);
HALESOWEN
Alex Ballinger (Lab); Ryan Priest (Lib Dem);
KINGSWINFORD AND SOUTH STAFFORDSHIRE
Gulvinder Singh Bansal (Lib Dem), Sally Benton (Lab), George Price (Workers), Mike Wood (Con);
LICHFIELD
Sir Michael Fabricant (Con); Richard Howard (Reform);
SMETHWICK
John Spellar (Lab);
STAFFORD
Theo Clarke (Con), Allan Gray (Workers), Leigh Ingham (Lab), Michael Riley (Reform);
STONE, GREAT WYRLEY AND PENKRIDGE
Sam Harper-Wallis (Lib Dem), Sir Gavin Williamson (Con);
STOURBRIDGE
Chris Bramall (Lib Dem), Cat Eccles (Lab), Richard Shaw (Reform);
TIPTON AND WEDNESBURY
Shaun Bailey (Con); Abdul Husen (Workers); Jack Sabharwal (Reform);
WALSALL & BLOXWICH
Sadat Hussain (Green); Valerie Vaz (Lab); Elaine Williams (Reform);
WEST BROMWICH
Sarah Coombes (Lab), Will Goodhand (Con), Rohim Mohammed (Workers), Ray Nock (Reform);
WOLVERHAMPTON NORTH EAST
Sureena Brackenridge (Lab), Jane Stevenson (Con), Paul Williams (Reform);
WOLVERHAMPTON SOUTH EAST
Pat McFadden (Lab), Victoria Wilson (Con);
WOLVERHAMPTON WEST
Donald Brookes (Reform), Warinder Juss (Lab), Mike Newton (Con);
WYRE FOREST
Mark Garnier (Con), Bill Hopkins (Reform), Shazu Miah (Lib Dem), Vicki Smith (Lab).