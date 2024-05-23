Express & Star
The General Election candidates declared so far

Yesterday's surprise General Election announcement meant that the date of the poll was known before many of the candidates have been adopted. This includes a number of sitting MPs, who have yet to formally declare.

By Mark Andrews
Published

Here is a list of the candidates so far:

ALDRIDGE BROWNHILLS

Joe Belcher (Green), Graham Eardley (Reform UK), Ian Garrett (Liberal Democrat), Hamza Muhammad Ahmed Ibrahim (Workers Party of Britain), Wendy Morton (Conservative);

CANNOCK CHASE

Paul Allen (Reform), Josh Newbury (Lab);

DUDLEY

Ian Flynn (Lib Dem), Aftab Hussain (Workers), Andrew Southall (Reform);

HALESOWEN

Alex Ballinger (Lab); Ryan Priest (Lib Dem);

KINGSWINFORD AND SOUTH STAFFORDSHIRE

Gulvinder Singh Bansal (Lib Dem), Sally Benton (Lab), George Price (Workers), Mike Wood (Con);

LICHFIELD

Sir Michael Fabricant (Con); Richard Howard (Reform);

SMETHWICK

John Spellar (Lab);

STAFFORD

Theo Clarke (Con), Allan Gray (Workers), Leigh Ingham (Lab), Michael Riley (Reform);

STONE, GREAT WYRLEY AND PENKRIDGE

Sam Harper-Wallis (Lib Dem), Sir Gavin Williamson (Con);

STOURBRIDGE

Chris Bramall (Lib Dem), Cat Eccles (Lab), Richard Shaw (Reform);

TIPTON AND WEDNESBURY

Shaun Bailey (Con); Abdul Husen (Workers); Jack Sabharwal (Reform);

WALSALL & BLOXWICH

Sadat Hussain (Green); Valerie Vaz (Lab); Elaine Williams (Reform);

WEST BROMWICH

Sarah Coombes (Lab), Will Goodhand (Con), Rohim Mohammed (Workers), Ray Nock (Reform);

WOLVERHAMPTON NORTH EAST

Sureena Brackenridge (Lab), Jane Stevenson (Con), Paul Williams (Reform);

WOLVERHAMPTON SOUTH EAST

Pat McFadden (Lab), Victoria Wilson (Con);

WOLVERHAMPTON WEST

Donald Brookes (Reform), Warinder Juss (Lab), Mike Newton (Con);

WYRE FOREST

Mark Garnier (Con), Bill Hopkins (Reform), Shazu Miah (Lib Dem), Vicki Smith (Lab).

