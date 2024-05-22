General Election called - why we will be seeing a lot of Westminster's big beasts over the coming weeks

Sir Keir Starmer seems to have been omnipresent in the West Midlands over the past few months. And we can expect to see far more of the big beasts of the Westminster jungle as the election campaign unfolds.

The region has a long history of being where general elections have been won and lost. In 1979, the key marginals of Dudley West and The Wrekin played an important role in putting Margaret Thatcher into office.

Tony Blair's landslide of 1997 saw the Tory strongholds of Stafford, Stourbridge and Shrewsbury turn red for the first time in years. And it was the voters of Wolverhampton South West, Dudley South, Stourbridge and Halesowen & Rowley Regis who helped put David Cameron in Downing Street in 2010, ending 13 years of Labour rule.

Sir Keir and Labour know that to stand any chance of forming the next government, they will need to make up considerable ground this time around. As well as the traditional bellwether marginals of Dudley, Cannock Chase and Wolverhampton South West, the 2019 General Election also saw the Conservatives sweep into the so-called 'Red Wall'.

For the first time in living memory, both West Bromwich seats fell to the Conservatives. Wolverhampton North East, Labour for 55 of the previous 60 years, was also taken by the Tories, as Boris Johnson's brand of populist Conservatism won over people who had never voted for the party before. Labour knows that it has to win back these voters to stand any chance of a return to office.

On paper, Labour's 20-point opinion-poll lead should make this a formality. But one only has to look at recent history to know that there is no such thing as electoral certainty. Theresa May looked set for a landslide victory when she went to the polls in 2017, but a stumbling election campaign – and perhaps some voter complacency – saw her lose her majority. Similarly, Gordon Brown surprised many when he denied the Conservatives outright victory in 2010, forcing David Cameron to form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats. It will be precedents such as this that Rishi Sunak will cling to in the hope that he can pull of a surprise.

The Prime Minister will seek crumbs of comfort in his party's performance in the region at this month's council and mayoral elections. While the Conservatives lost more than 500 seats nationally, the party actually gained a seat in Walsall. And despite Labour choosing Dudley to launch its election campaign, it failed to take control of the council, despite all 72 seats being up for grabs.

Sir Keir will probably view Richard Parker's narrow win over Tory Andy Street in the mayoral election as the jewel in his crown, particularly as the incumbent mayor had built up a coalition of support that extended beyond traditional Conservative voters. It was also notable that Mr Street had gone to great lengths to distance himself from the Prime Minister and his government. On the other hand, the narrowness of Mr Parker's win – a lead of 0.3 per cent of the votes cast – could be seen to suggest that Labour has yet to 'seal the deal' with the electorate.

Do these results give us any real insight into how people will vote at the General Election? Ask three different experts and you will probably get four different answers.

What we do know is that the West Midlands will be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the General Election. And that both the Prime Minister and his would-be successor will fight for every vote.

Expect to see much more of them over the coming weeks.