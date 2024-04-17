Your chance to put West Midlands Mayoral hopefuls on the spot at Wolverhampton hustings

Well, the Express & Star is inviting its readers to do just that next week when it holds the only mayoral hustings in the Wolverhampton and Black Country area.

The six candidates to be the next elected mayor for the West Midlands will put their case to Express & Star readers in the St George's Day event on Tuesday.

And readers are being invited to put their questions to the candidates during the event at the University of Wolverhampton, from 1pm to 3pm.

Conservative Andy Street will be seeking a third term as mayor, having held the post since 2017. But Labour's Richard Parker, with his party well ahead in national polls, will fancy his chances of unseating the mayor.

Liberal Democrat Sunny Virk, Reform UK's Elaine Williams and Green candidate Siobhan Harper-Nunes will also be at the event, along with independent candidate Ahkmed Yakoob.

The hustings will take place in room MN110 of the Arthur Storer building in Molineux Street. If you would like to put a question to the candidates, please email mark.andrews@expressandstar.co.uk with your question and a contact number.