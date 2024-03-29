Nothing left to chance as Labour leader Keir Starmer warms up for election in Dudley visit

There may have been a few tickly questions about her tax affairs, but she knows how to push all the right buttons when she's on the road.

"It's a pleasure to be here in the Capital of the Black Country," she said to rapturous cheers, launching Labour's local election campaign in Dudley.

And bonus points for resisting the temptation to say "Welcome ter Dood-Lye" in a Peaky Blinders accent, a hoary old cliche that never fails to make locals cringe.

"People 'round 'ere know what it really means to graft," she told the audience of party loyalists. Well you're never going to get many people arguing with that.