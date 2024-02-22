Conservative Party chooses its parliamentary candidate for Wolverhampton West

Mike Newton was selected at a meeting of Conservative members on Wednesday night to stand for the seat that includes areas such as Merry Hill, Tettenhall, Penn, Bushbury, Oxley and Blakenhall.

The 53-year-old runs an economic consulting business and previously worked for the Bank of England.

He also volunteers with young adults in the West Midlands, taking part in outdoor experiences to help young people build personal resilience.

Mr Newton said: “I am delighted to be selected and am looking forward to the opportunity to represent such a diverse and unique seat as Wolverhampton West.

"My priorities are economic growth, tackling illegal migration and supporting education.

"I will be a strong voice for Wolverhampton, fighting for safer neighbourhoods; the regeneration of our city and local areas; and the protecting of our vital green belt."