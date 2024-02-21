Sandwell Council's budget passed and Shopmobility scheme saved in fractious meeting

Councillors met at Sandwell Council House in Oldbury on Tuesday night to discuss the council's general fund and housing revenue account budget for the 2024/25 period.

In an often-heated meeting, borough councillors voted 49 to eight (with one abstention) in favour of a budget proposed by the cabinet member for finance & resources, Labour Councillor Bob Piper.

However, the meeting was riddled with controversy as Conservative councillor, William Gill, voted to amend the budget to cut the wages of councillors by 50 per cent; and use the saved sum to ease the financial burden on the residents of Sandwell.

Councillor William Gill

In the meeting, Councillor William Gill said: "We as elected members should be the last to take money out of the authority and the first to give it back.