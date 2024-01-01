Express & Star 2023 survey reveals fewer than one in 10 trust politicians as we go into election year
Trust in our politicians is at a low point, a new Express & Star poll reveals today.
With the West Midlands a vital general election battle ground, our State of the Nation Survey reveals little appetite for either of our main political parties.
Boris Johnson stormed to victory in so-called Red Wall seats in 2019. The region was turned blue with Mr Johnson’s party taking both West Bromwich seats for the first time, along with the Labour stronghold of Wolverhampton North East, as well as Wolverhampton South West and Dudley North.
Rishi Sunak knows he must hang on to those seats if he is to stay in Downing Street for a new term.
But only 15 per cent of those surveyed on expressandstar.com think he can win – and only 22 per cent say he has done a good job as PM after taking over from Liz Truss. While most say they wouldn’t like to see Boris Johnson back in politics, his approval rating as PM is almost 20 per cent higher than that scored by Mr Sunak.
The survey results reveal a disillusionment with politics and politicians. Only eight per cent say they do a good job, with 92 per cent believing they can no longer be trusted.
And, while Labour is widely tipped to win a majority when an expected general election comes this year, Sir Keir Starmer has a huge amount of work to do to convince people in the West Midlands he is the right man for the job.
Sir Keir used a visit to the Express & Star in November to pledge action on the cost of living, declining high streets and social care. But the survey suggests he has yet to capture the support of many voters.
While those polled dismissed Mr Sunak’s chances of winning, 52 per cent said he would be the best prime minister. That compares to 48 per cent for Sir Keir. And Tories will be buoyed by the question of how people are likely to vote, polling 45 per cent compared to 41 per cent for Labour.
Most telling perhaps was a question on prospects for 2024, with only a quarter saying they feel optimistic for the months ahead.
Full Results
How has the current cost of living crisis impacted on you and your family?
25% I have cut down significantly
53% I have been more careful
22% It has had no impact
Do you support the ongoing junior doctors’ strike?
33% Yes
67% No
Do you support the ongoing train drivers’ strike?
23% Yes
77% No
Would you be willing to pay more tax to fund the NHS and social care?
45% Yes
55% No
How do you feel about politicians?
92% I do not trust them
8% They do a good job
Has Rishi Sunak done a good job as PM?
22% Yes
78% No
Who has been the best PM?
53% Boris Johnson
16% Liz Truss
31% Rishi Sunak
Can Rishi Sunak win the next general election?
15% Yes
85% No
Would you welcome Boris Johnson back into politics?
42% Yes
58% No
Who are you most likely to vote for in the next general election?
45% Conservative
41% Labour
14% Liberal Democrats
Who would be the best Prime Minister?
42% Rishi Sunak
58% Sir Keir Starmer
How do you feel about your prospects for 2024?
26% Optimistic
43% Pessimistic
31% Not sure