Dudley South MP Mike Wood chosen as Conservative candidate for new constituency

Mike Wood MP

New parliamentary constituency boundaries has led to MPs throughout the country playing musical chairs as the try and find a new home.

The Dudley South constituency is being abolished ahead of next year's General Election. Brockmoor and Pensnett will be included in a new Dudley seat. Brierley Hill and Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews will be in a redrawn Stourbridge seat

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath, Kingswinford South and Wordsley joining with the southern half of South Staffordshire District to form a new Kingswinford and South Staffordshire constituency.

Mike Wood said: “I am incredibly grateful to members of the new Kingswinford and South Staffordshire constituency for selecting me to be their Conservative candidate at the next general election.

“Serving the residents of Dudley South as their Member of Parliament has been the honour of my life and I will continue to represent them to the best of my ability till the next general election. I very much hope the voters of the new constituency will once again put their trust in me to represent them after the next general election.”

Cllr Robert Reade, President of South Staffordshire Conservative Association, said: “Following a well-attended meeting of South Staffordshire and Kingswinford Conservative association members, I am pleased to welcome Mike Wood as our candidate for the new constituency of Kingswinford and South Staffordshire following a democratic selection by members at the meeting. It is great to see he is already active and attending events around the new constituency.”

Patrick Harley, councillor for Kingswinford South and leader of Dudley Council, added: "Mike Wood has proven over the years he is a great constituency MP. Holding and organising job, apprenticeship and pensioner fairs. Bringing much needed investment to the Borough and importantly Dudley South. Going forward he will be a great representative for the new constituency of Kingswinford and South Staffordshire."