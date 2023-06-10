Stone MP Bill Cash announces decision to stand down – hours after honour announced

By Paul JenkinsStonePoliticsPublished: Comments

Stone MP Bill Cash has announced his intention to retire from Parliament at the next general election.

Sir Bill Cash speaking in the Commons during a debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
Sir Bill Cash speaking in the Commons during a debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Mr Cash, aged 83, will have served as a Conservative MP for 40 years by then, in his former constituency Stafford for 13 years and then in Stone for the past 26.

His decision comes on the same day as he was given the Order of the Companions of Honour in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, in which fellow Staffordshire MP Michael Fabricant was knighted.

In his announcement he said he had loved every minute but it was a big wrench.

He said: "I want to pay tribute to my constituents and my association and to all colleagues and other MPs with whom I have worked over so many years and to thank them for their friendship and debate. I am also grateful to all the dedicated staff in the House of Commons.

"I also want to especially thank my wife for her continuous support and the voters of this great country for their democratic decision to leave the EU in June 2016, endorsed in the General Election in 2019 and in which I am proud to have played my part.

"I am also profoundly and deeply privileged to have been made a Companion of Honour in Boris Johnson’s Resignation Honours."

Politics
News
Stone
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News