Stone MP Bill Cash announces decision to stand down – hours after honour announced

Sir Bill Cash speaking in the Commons during a debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Mr Cash, aged 83, will have served as a Conservative MP for 40 years by then, in his former constituency Stafford for 13 years and then in Stone for the past 26.

His decision comes on the same day as he was given the Order of the Companions of Honour in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, in which fellow Staffordshire MP Michael Fabricant was knighted.

In his announcement he said he had loved every minute but it was a big wrench.

He said: "I want to pay tribute to my constituents and my association and to all colleagues and other MPs with whom I have worked over so many years and to thank them for their friendship and debate. I am also grateful to all the dedicated staff in the House of Commons.

"I also want to especially thank my wife for her continuous support and the voters of this great country for their democratic decision to leave the EU in June 2016, endorsed in the General Election in 2019 and in which I am proud to have played my part.