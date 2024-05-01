'Time to say goodbye' as campaigning councillor calls it a day aged 79
After five decades as a Walsall Councillor Richard Worrall could be forgiven for riding off into the sunset.
However, he will probably take more enjoyment flashing his free pensioners' bus pass on the number 35.
First elected in 1980 in St Matthew's where Councillor Worrall spent 24 years representing ward before taking an extending break from frontline politics before winning Rushall 12 years ago.
As well as enjoying helping his constituents Richard's time in politics have been dominated by improving public transport across the Black Country. Sitting on the West Midlands Transport Authority for over three decades, Richard tried to improve train and bus routes and was even on hand to plant the trees besides the Metro extension.
Richard moved to Walsall in 1970 for an education project for children in the traveller community, his ground breaking work finished in 1977 with its legacy still thriving through the LEA Gypsy Education.
He spent his working life in education working across the region teaching adults basic literacy skills.
As well as transport, Richard concentrated his efforts on council housing and developed the movement towards tenant management which culminated in the transfer of the Walsall TMOs to WATMOS at the time of the transfer from Walsall Council.
Now, aged 79, Richard has decided not to seek re-election but he could not resist helping his hopeful successor.
He said: "I have been leafletting for who I hope will be the next Labour councillor for my ward. Labour has given me a lot over the years. I will be always part of Labour."