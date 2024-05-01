'Time to say goodbye' as campaigning councillor calls it a day aged 79

However, he will probably take more enjoyment flashing his free pensioners' bus pass on the number 35.

First elected in 1980 in St Matthew's where Councillor Worrall spent 24 years representing ward before taking an extending break from frontline politics before winning Rushall 12 years ago.

Ten years ago Cllr Richard Worrall celebrates the first anniversary of the number 35 bus in Rushall. .

As well as enjoying helping his constituents Richard's time in politics have been dominated by improving public transport across the Black Country. Sitting on the West Midlands Transport Authority for over three decades, Richard tried to improve train and bus routes and was even on hand to plant the trees besides the Metro extension.

In 1995 Transport Secretary George Young and Richard broke ground on the West Midlands Metro

Richard moved to Walsall in 1970 for an education project for children in the traveller community, his ground breaking work finished in 1977 with its legacy still thriving through the LEA Gypsy Education.

He spent his working life in education working across the region teaching adults basic literacy skills.

Richard joined a group of pensioners who used their free bus passes to get to Cornwall

As well as transport, Richard concentrated his efforts on council housing and developed the movement towards tenant management which culminated in the transfer of the Walsall TMOs to WATMOS at the time of the transfer from Walsall Council.

In 1996 Richard became Walsall's first citizen with her daughters joining him

Councillor Worrall spoke bravely about his struggles with depression

Now, aged 79, Richard has decided not to seek re-election but he could not resist helping his hopeful successor.

Richard getting ready for his bus journey round the country

He said: "I have been leafletting for who I hope will be the next Labour councillor for my ward. Labour has given me a lot over the years. I will be always part of Labour."