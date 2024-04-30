Three independent candidates hoping Gaza anger can propel them to Dudley Town Hall

Capitalising on anger in the Muslim community at the Labour party concerning Sir Keir Starmer's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, Shakeela Bibi, Muhammad Najeeb and Choudary Noor-Hussain are standing as Independents in the local elections.

They are hoping to topple veteran Labour councillor Shaukat Ali and could have a real bearing on the final result in Dudley borough as it is an "all-out" election with every seat up for grabs on Thursday.

Shakeela, 41, is a leading light in Dudley Palestine Solidarity Group and has spoken on platforms across the country about the plight of civilians being killed in Gaza.

Speaking alongside Independent Mayoral candidate Akhmed Yakoob, who has the backing of firebrand MP George Galloway, at a packed public meeting in Dudley, she said: "I will never be silenced about what is happening to innocent families in Gaza, when Keir Starmer came to Dudley, even though it could put my job at risk I was outside protesting."

Shakeela Bibi

Shakeela told the Express & Star: "I have been a community champion in St Thomas ward for 16 years, I started as a breastfeeding buddy and NCT support worker at Sledmere Children's Centre & was on the Programme Management Group until the Tory council let us down and cut services. Since then, I've helped run a neighbourhood watch scheme in the Buffery area, been a leader for 7th Dudley Scouts, ran a youth club at Green Park and also volunteer in supported housing and feeding the homeless.

"I took part in charity events raising £10,000 for Georgina ward at Russell's Hall Hospital. I helped re-open the St Thomas's Community Association where I am vice chair, worked providing free meals to children during Covid and for three years I have co-ran a food bank.

"Labour have had their chance with our community, they have took us for granted. As an Independent unlike the main parties I am not held back by party leadership or chief whip, I am free to fully serve my community & work for your best interests and needs."