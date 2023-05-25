'Dedicated' West Midlands Victims' Commissioner praised for service

Nicky will remain in her post until the end of May

Nicky Brennan confirmed she will be leaving her post as a result of being offering a position in Birmingham City Council's new look Cabinet.

Simon Foster has praised the Victims' Commissioner for her two years of service, despite the pair having previously stood against each other to become the Labour candidate for West Midlands Mayor.

The hard-left crime commissioner was rejected in the short-listing process, with Nicky Brennan making the final two before eventually losing to former corporate accountant, Richard Parker.

Simon Foster said: "I place on record my thanks to Nicky Brennan for her service since May 2021.

"She has always cared passionately about people affected by crime, acting as an advocate for the rights and welfare of victims throughout the criminal justice system.

"Nicky’s dedication and enthusiasm has stood out as she spearheaded campaigns that called out domestic and online abuse, violence against women and fraud.

"Nicky has my best wishes for her new role in Birmingham City Council’s Cabinet."

Nicky Brennan, who will hold her post until the end of May, added: "Being the first Victims Commissioner for the West Midlands has been one the greatest honours of my life.