£20 billion schemes launched to attract investment across West Midlands

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street today launched the region's latest investment prospectus, which has been developed alongside local councils in a bid to level up cities and towns over the next two decades.
Investors and developers have been presented with £20 billion worth of schemes to regenerate areas across the West Midlands.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street today launched the region's latest investment prospectus, which has been developed alongside local councils in a bid to level up cities and towns over the next two decades.