Walsall bus station

Drivers voted to accept National Express West Midlands' 16.2 per cent pay rise after the offer was put forward in a ballot over Thursday and Friday.

It means more than 3,100 members of the Unite union will go back to work after accepting the pay offer, with the bus operator calling it a "very fair and decent offer" which is "among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country".

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: “We are pleased that the drivers have voted in favour of accepting the offer.

“We apologise to our customers and the communities we serve for the significant disruption and inconvenience this has caused over the last few weeks. We are pleased to be able to put this behind us and focus on delivering a bus service that customers can rely on.”

The acceptance of the new pay offer ends the current continuous industrial action which has seen the majority of National Express West Midlands bus services ground to a halt, with a reduced service running on Sunday and "close to normal as possible" from Monday.

The strikes have severely decimated around 93 per cent of the bus network in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, Sandwell, Birmingham and elsewhere.