Tory MPs cry foul over 'kangaroo court' as they defend Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

The former PM told a privileges committee inquiry that “hand on heart” he had never knowingly misled MPs over Downing Street lockdown breaches. And his claim has been backed by Conservative MPs in the Black Country and Staffordshire, who slammed the committee over “bias”.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: “After 10 months the privileges committee has not provided a single point of reference indicating he knowingly misled Parliament.

“Meanwhile the chairman of the committee, Labour MP Harriet Harman, has publicly declared she believes Boris Johnson to be guilty.

“In any court, in any quasi-judicial committee in local government, pretty much anywhere, this predetermination and bias would require her/his withdrawal.

“Ministers follow advice from civil servants. Boris did this too. When it was subsequently revealed that Parliament was misled he corrected the record immediately.

“Tony Blair took us to war on advice that was wrong and many people died. Boris Johnson was fined for having cake.

"People say “he must have known”, but as PM he was running the country and was never present at parties civil servants had. If he had known, then surely hundreds of staff and senior civil servants must have known too. But it’s Boris who is front of a kangaroo court.”

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant questioned the committee's impartiality. He said: “The way members begin with long accusatory statements and then ask long questions and tell the witness to be quiet reminds me of overseas show trials.”

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb said it was time to move on from the past and focus on current issues. She said: “I think we need to move on from what did or did not happen in Downing Street several years ago. Boris Johnson has given his view of events quite forcibly and honestly to the committee.

“It really is now time for that committee to reach the right conclusion as soon as possible, so we can draw a line under all this and concentrate on the issues that matter right now.”