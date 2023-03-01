Boris Johnson hails 'fizzing with ambition' Stourbridge on return to region

Suzanne Webb MP with Boris Johnson and Stourbridge FC chairman Andy Pountney

The former Prime Minister was back in the region to meet with MPs, party members and residents at a series of events on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

His visit included a trip to Stourbridge FC, where he met with chairman Andy Pountney and fans including Karen Tomalin and Dave Yardley – who he presented with a ‘Got Marriage Done’ plaque ahead of their wedding this weekend.

Mr Johnson also spoke with the Passey family, who are continuing their campaign for justice after 24-year-old Ryan Passey was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017.

Mr Johnson, who was a guest of Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, said it was a "tremendous honour" to be back in Stourbridge, which he described as "a town fizzing with ambition and full of ideas to level up".

He added: "I thank Stourbridge FC for hosting me and for everyone who took the time to come and see me. I will be back soon."

Ms Webb said: "It was great to have Boris with us for a few hours and I was honoured he accepted my invitation on the first anniversary of the Ukraine invasion when he has been so instrumental in the west’s continued support for the country as it fights Russian aggression.

"I was very much touched by his compassion for the Passey family and their campaign for justice. Boris was very supportive in that we keep taking whatever steps we need to do to seek justice."