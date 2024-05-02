Bookies give candidate slight edge in race to be mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bookmakers gave Mr Parker a slight edge over incumbent Conservative Mr Street in what is likely to be a very tight race.

Betting website Gambling.com has Mr Parker as the 6-4 odds-on favourite, putting him slightly ahead of Mr Street who is 11-10 against.

Mr Street will take some comfort from a campaign which has seen him close the gap on his Labour rival, with the polls narrowing in recent days. A poll earlier this week put the Tory mayor one per cent ahead of Mr Parker, although the margin of error suggested a statistical dead heat. Earlier polls had Mr Street trailing by some distance, losing a considerable chunk of the vote to Reform UK's Elaine Williams.

However, the betting markets now suggest a collapse in the Reform vote, creating a straight fight between Mr Parker and Mr Street. Green candidate Siobhan Harper-Nunes in third place as the 33-1 outsider.

A spokesman for Gambling.com said Mr Street has successfully seen off the challenge from Reform with a focus on heavy personal messaging.

"The election is by no means over," he said. "The betting suggests Labour has the narrow edge, but there is no guarantee."

He said Mr Parker suffered from low ratings for personal awareness, with 49 per cent of voters saying they were 'not at all familiar' with the Labour candidate.

"Mr Street arguably has his finger on the West Midlands pulse better than Mr Parker," he said. "He's been in the job since 2017 after all.

"However, his Tory brand and a desire for change across the country means he wi8ll likely remain an outsider in the betting market."