Accountant announces bid to become Labour's candidate for West Midlands Mayor

Richard Parker

Richard Parker, who spent 27 years with PwC and held a number of senior roles, is bidding to become the region's first Labour mayor since the post was formed in 2017.

He has vowed to lead an "all-out assault on low pay" and said he will fight for an integrated public transport system in the West Midlands.

The region's mayoral election is due to take place next May. The incumbent is Conservative Andy Street, who leads the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and has said he is committed to standing for a third term.

A qualified public finance accountant, Bristol-born Mr Parker has been a Labour member for 35 years. He joined PwC in 1989 and went on to become a partner in the firm's government advisory practice.

Eight years ago he led the negotiations with Labour council leaders that led to the formation of the WMCA.

Mr Parker, who currently runs his own management consultancy, RP Strategy, and lives in Barnt Green, said the region had been written off by the Tories.

He said: “I won’t rest until we have an integrated public transport system. We will work to ensure no place is left behind - building pride in our place.

“I will lead an all-out assault on low pay to help those suffering from the cost of living crisis.”

Mr Parker has been backed by Liam Byrne MP, the losing Labour candidate from 2021, and former Dudley Council leader Pete Lowe, who led a failed campaign to be Labour's candidate in that poll.