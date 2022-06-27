Wolverhampton councillor hosts celebration of Jo Cox's life

Celebrating the life of Jo Cox. At the front is Cllr Beverley Momenabadi with Tracey Hadlington (allotment secretary) and Naginder Sandhu, and on the right is: Mark Hadlington (allotment vice chair) and Ineta Greine with more guests at the back.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi organised The Great Get Together event at Howell Road Allotments in Ettingshall on Saturday, where people gathered to promote unity - Jo Cox's ethos.

More in Common was a theme which the murdered MP stood by her whole career. She promoted inclusion and celebrated what communities had in common - rather than what divides them.

After she was murdered in her constituency in 2016,, the Jo Cox Foundation was set up in her name to continue this thinking.

On Saturday, Councillor Beverley Momenabadi held her annual fundraiser which saw over £260 raised for the foundation.

Councillor Momenabadi, who represents Ettingshall ward and is the cabinet member for children and young people, said: "In Jo’s loving memory, communities each year host Great Get Together events!

"The Great Get Together events are about bringing communities together, and celebrating what we have in common.

“Every year we I do something to honour Jo Cox and raise money for the foundation and where better than the hugely diverse, Howell Road Allotments in my ward.

"The allotment holders are all from different backgrounds, cultures, races and religions and they come together because of their love of growing fruit and veg”

The allotment holders were asked to cook something from the country where they were from for people to taste, and it was a day to remember with guests experiences cuisines from Latvia to Africa.

There was music, dancing and even singing and Beverley said: “It was a perfect way to remember and honour Jo and bring our community together.