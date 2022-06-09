Notification Settings

Mark Garnier selected to fight his sixth general election in Wyre Forest

By Peter MadeleyWyre ForestPoliticsPublished:

Mark Garnier has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for Wyre Forest at the next general election.

Mark Garnier MP will be contesting the Wyre Forest seat for the sixth time at the next general election
The MP, who has represented Wyre Forest since 2010, was backed by the local Conservative association at a meeting last month.

The former trade minister said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have been re-adopted as the Wyre Forest Conservative Association’s candidate at the next general election.

"Amazingly, it’ll be my sixth general election."

Mr Garnier, who is chair of the committee on arms export controls, has yet to reveal who he voted for in this week's confidence vote on Boris Johnson's leadership.

He previously served as a councillor on Forest of Dean District Council, and was elected at the MP for Wyre Forest in 2010 having lost out there at the 2005 general election.

His majority currently stands at 21,413, up from 13,334 in 2017.

The next general election is expected to take place in 2024.

