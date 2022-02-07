Deputy leader of Dudley Council dies aged 73

Councillor David Vickers died aged 73

Tributes have been paid to the former policeman after he died today aged 73 following a short-term battle with illness.

Flags at the council house and town hall in Dudley are all flying at half-mast today as a mark of respect for the man who served the borough as a councillor for 16 years.

The Halesowen-based councillor had served as deputy leader of the authority since 2017 having previously held cabinet positions for education and lifelong learning and health and wellbeing.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "The news of David’s passing is extremely upsetting and something we are all still coming to terms with.

"David was one of the kindest and warmest people you could ever wish to meet and he will be missed by everyone. Our thoughts are with his partner Andrea and his daughter Giverny at this extremely difficult time."

Councillor Anne Millward, Mayor of Dudley, said: "David was a tremendous servant to the council and to the borough and will be deeply missed by all.

"He is certainly one of those people and politicians hugely respected by both sides of the council chamber and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

A committed Christian and retired police officer, Councillor Vickers had served in the ward of Halesowen South and was a well known member of the community.