Ministers accused of 'dither and delay' over fur trade ban

Warley MP John Spellar

A cross-party coalition of MPs has urged the Government to ban the sale and import of real animal fur in the UK.

They include John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley, who in a Westminster Hall debate questioned why ministers were seemingly "reluctant" to push through the ban, which he said would be popular with the public and "fairly simple and straightforward to do".

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow MP said the Government was "building a strong evidence base on which to inform any future policy", but added that she was “not in a position to introduce any next steps on the fur trade today”.

Mr Spellar said: "The UK can be proud to have been out front when the Labour Government banned fur farming.

"Now we must go further and ban the fur trade. Unfortunately the minister just seemed to offer more dither and delay.

"The public, Parliament and common decency require a more rapid response and we will be pushing the Government on this."