This place isn't what it was, say town's voters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

"Is Walsall just a glorified service station for Junction 10 since it's been done up?" he asks, in a rhetorical reference to the developments around the town's M6 junction.

Like a lot of people, he is alarmed by the decline of the town centre. The empty shops and struggling market frequently crop up among people in the town, but it is crime and anti-social behaviour that seem to be the real bugbear. We have only been in the town for a few minutes when a drunken yob – just after 11 in the morning – threatens to smash our photographer's camera.

"The council don't do anything," says Mr Herbert, who is 41. "You walk down the high street and all you can see is vagrants sleeping in doorways, beggars and the shops are closing

"Knife crime is absolutely ridiculous. We've got four community support officers standing down there together, what if something happened downtown? They don't have the power to arrest, and if they're all standing in a group, all that is doing is telling people to go down the other end of town to commit a crime because the coppers are all up here in the middle."

Of course, Walsall is hardly the only town to suffer an exodus of shops. Indeed it could be argued that with its own branch of Waterstones, a music shop, and a number of independent retailers, the town has held up slightly better than many of its neighbours. On the other hand, there is no escaping the slight feel of shabbiness, and even a slight tension in the air, as we chat to shoppers.

It is 24 years since Labour had overall control in Walsall, and that record will almost certainly be extended next month. The party went into last year's local elections with 20 seats to the Conservatives' 38, but gained just a single seat – from a former Labour councillor who had quit the party – taking its total to just 21. Had the party performed better, it might have given itself a fighting chance, but Sir Keir Starmer's stance on the war in Gaza has since led to a spate of resignations, leaving the party with just 12 councillors. Not even a clean sweep of all 20 seats would be enough to give Labour a majority.

Julie Weavill, 60, from Pelsall, is a former Labour voter who switched to the Conservatives the election before last, but sat out the poll last year.

"Last time I didn't vote, that was the first time ever, because I was really undecided," she explains.

"Last time I voted was Conservative, I was Labour before that, this time I'm a bit undecided, I will watch this space. I probably would vote Conservative again. I want them to do more and get it back on its feet."

For her, the big concern is the decline in the town centre.

"I don't like how they've let a lot of the things go, I mean I do shop outside of town, I do buy one or two things online, but I do like to come and have a shop.

"You can't beat being out and having a look round, but I do feel they ought to be looking at trying to invest more in some of the towns, they have let them go."

She says there is a need for investment in the town.

"I know there's been a lot going on since Covid, and I know they lost a lot of money.

"They've had to put the council tax up, and people are getting fed up with not seeing some of the services.

"Walsall used to be so vibrant, Park Street used to be so busy, I get fed up with seeing the shops boarded up, and a lot of the cheaper shops. I never thought the day would dawn when Marks & Spencer pulled out, Debenhams, Woolworths, Littlewoods, they need to try to help them have cheaper rents to get them in. The council ought to try to do innovative ideas with them and try to work with them a bit more.

"The council needs to look at Walsall and try and turn it round a bit."

John Brain, 86, is enjoying the mid-morning sunshine in Park Street. Will he be voting on May 2?

"I very much doubt it," says the 86-year-old from Bentley.

"I've got no faith in all of them.

"You get these councillors coming round saying, 'yes, we're going to do this, we're going to do that, but nothing ever really happens. You go to Bloxwich, it's a far better place, you go to Bilston, Bilston's a lot better shopping centre, the market's a lot better.

"Walsall isn't what it used to be. People used to come here to do all their shopping, but all the shops are shutting down, the main ones."

Mr Brain says he has no strong party allegiance, and has always voted for the candidate rather than the colour they are standing under.

"I'm not that bothered whether they are Labour or Conservative, it's what they do for the town.

"I vote for the name, and what they're doing for the town."

Neil Snook, 57, runs the Buenos Burritas hot food van in the town.

"One of the biggest issues is the increase in crime, anti-social behaviour, and the local economy, supporting local independent businesses," he says.

"I think a lot of it's down to the lack of a regular police presence, sometimes they will come in spells, you will see numbers, other times the place is completely devoid.

"I think that gives those who came into town on a regular basis to commit criminal activities, they don't feel any threat, there's a lack of deterrent.

"There's no fear factor for those who come in shoplifting. It happens everywhere, but it's particularly prevalent round here, it's the same with the dealing, people walking round town drinking around the street. It's the same people that drag the area down, drag the atmosphere down. I think that's the general consensus with people around here."

Mr Snook says his business is surviving, but it is difficult.

"Nobody's going to get rich around here," he says.

Mr Snook says he will probably vote for Reform UK come election day, citing the need for radical change.

"I have voted for all the parties before, but I haven't voted for a long time because it all seems to be from the same song-sheet, but with different names," he says.

"It's easy to be critical , I know they are at the mercy of the Government higher up the chain regarding funding and things like that," he says.

"There's a lack of visibility, I think there's a bit of a disconnect, I don't see many councillors shopping around here. It's easy to say can always do more, but they could certainly engage a bit more, be a bit more up-front, be a bit more clear on their intentions and what their policies are."

Deborah Haddock says she intends to vote providing that she can get to the polling station with her injured leg. She says she will probably vote Green this time.

"I used to vote Labour quite a lot," she says. "I quite like Keir Starmer, and hope he becomes Prime Minister.

She says public safety is her main priority locally.

"The important thing is that poeple are safe, and the roads are safe with all these potholes," she says.

"Look after people and one another."

Her friend Matthew Herbert blames out-of-town development for many of the town's problems.

"You come off at the Wharf, you've got everything on there, you've got the cinema, the hospital on the way, you get up to Tesco, you've got McDonalds, Travelodge, you don't need to go anywhere else in Walsall."

He is clearly no fan of the town's veteran leader, Councillor Mike Bird, who has sat on the authority for 44 years.

"The council could do one good thing, get rid of Mike Bird once and for all," he says. "I think he's just out for himself."

Sales adviser Bal Kandola says shoplifting is rife, and there needs to be more police on the beat. He is also sceptical about the council's plans to redevelop the Saddler Centre, and says he is deeply unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's record as Prime Minister.

ALDRIDGE SOUTH AND CENTRAL

Guan Chan - Green Party

James Harrison - Labour Party

Irene Henery - Reform UK

Tim Wilson - Conservative Party

ALDRIDGE NORTH AND WALSALL WOOD:

Lesley Ann Lynch - Reform UK

Dean Margetts - Labour Party

Shaun McKenzie - Green party

Keith Sears - Conservative Party

Nigel Walker - Liberal Democrat

BENTLEY AND DARLASTON NORTH:

Nahid Ahmed - Independent

Stuart Chapman - Reform UK

Abdul Kalam - Independent

Kyra Murphy - Conservative Party

Lucie Nahal - Labour Party

BIRCHILLS-LEAMORE:

Amo Hussain - Conservative Party

Toyin Oshaniwa - Green Party

Elliot Pfebve - Labour Party

Paul Wild - Liberal Democrat

Elaine Williams - Reform UK

BLAKENALL:

Peggy Coop - Reform UK

Andrea Maynard - Green Party

Ian Robertson - Labour Party

Pete Smith - Independent

Ana-Maria Zinica - Conservative Party

BLOXWICH EAST:

Gary Flint - Conservative Party

Angela Hodges - Liberal Democrat

Sue Spencer - Reform UK

Stephen Wade - Labour Party

BLOXWICH WEST:

Nicky Barker - Reform UK

Michael Coulson - Labour Party

Stuart Hodges - Liberal Democrat

Tony Sadla - Conservative Party

BROWNHILLS:

Karl Andrews - Independent

Michael Bruce - Labour Party

Josh Dixon - Reform UK

Kerry Murphy - Conservative Party

DARLASTON SOUTH:

Chris Bott - Labour Party

Peter Burton - Reform UK

Issac Crosby - Liberal Democrat

Owen Webster - Conservative Party

PADDOCK:

Dan Barker - Liberal Democrat

Peter Faultless - Reform UK

Nick Gandham - Conservative Party

Ghulam Papu - Independent

Gordon Shipley - Green Party

Bob Thomas - Labour Party

PALFREY:

Shamim Ahmed - Conservative Party

Zulkifl Ahmed - Labour Party

Sabina Ditta - Independent

Sadat Hussain - Green Party

Dexter Williams - Reform UK

PELSALL:

Graham Eardley - Reform UK

Robert Lipke - Labour Party

Garry Perry - Conservative Party

PHEASEY PARK FARM:

Adrian Andrew - Conservative Party

Matthew Barker - Liberal Democrat

Mark Bradley - Labour Party

PLECK:

Akbar Ali - Conservative Party

Mary Beddows - Green Party

Naheed Gultasib - Independent

Adam Mohammed - Labour Party

Jonathan Stanley - Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition

RUSHALL-SHELFIELD:

Joe Belcher - Green Party

Jade Chapman - Conservative Party

David Morgan - Labour Party

Pete Page - Reform UK

SHORT HEATH:

Lee Jeavons - Labour Party

Chad Pitt - Liberal Democrat

Josh Whitehouse - Conservative Party

ST MATTHEWS:

Mushtaq Ahmed - Independent

Raja Akhtar - Green Party

Robin Perry - Reform UK

Eileen Russell - Labour Party

Vandana Sharma - Conservative Party

STREETLY:

Ruby Ki-Kydd - Reform UK

Harjinder Nahal - Labour Party

Keir Pedley - Conservative Party

Kieran Smith - Liberal Democrat

Alison Walters - Green Party

WILLENHALL NORTH:

Stacie Elson - Conservative Party

Benjamin Hodges - Liberal Democrat

Tal Singh - Labour Party

WILLENHALL SOUTH:

Walter Eze - Conservative Party

Leandra Gebrakedan - Liberal Democrat

Klara Margetts - Labour Party