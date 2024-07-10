Ariel launches all-new Nomad, with Ford Focus ST engine and even meaner looks

British sports car, bicycle and motorcycle-maker Ariel has just announced the second generation of its Nomad model – a car that takes much of the performance of its fearsome, road-going Atom and injects some serious off-road capability.

Built from the ground up, the second generation Nomad carries over only three parts from its predecessor, including the steering wheel, pedals and fuel cap.

A new, larger diameter tube chassis increases torsional stiffness by more than 60% (and makes it easier to get in and out of), while the suspension, steering, brakes and body work have all been thoroughly revised for improved performance – both on road and off.

But perhaps the biggest change here is that Ariel has decided to ditch its long-standing relationship with Honda and swap the four-cylinder engine from the Civic Type-R with Ford’s 2.3-litre turbo from the Focus ST.

The second generation Nomad features the engine from a Ford Focus ST (Credit: Ariel)

Output is now up to 305bhp in the most ferocious version, with Ariel claiming new Nomad is capable of hitting 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 134mph.

Henry Siebert-Saunders, Ariel MD: “The all-new Nomad 2 is the sum of our 25 years of automotive experience, a decade of Nomad feedback and the latest learning from Atom 4.

“Pouring all this knowledge into Nomad 2 means it is faster and more capable than ever. The Nomad 2 really is the ultimate way to go-anywhere, on road or off it, fast!”

Ariel’s vehicles have a reputation for testing driving skills to the limits, but the company wants to make Nomad 2’s performance more accessible by offering fully selectable driver aids, including a three-stage engine map controller, driver adjustable launch and traction control, and an adjustable ABS system, developed to work on- and off-road.

More driver aids have been introduced to help tame this beast (Credit: Ariel)

As always, Ariel says the second generation Nomad will be built to order by a single technician and with over 100 options to choose from, customers can make the vehicle to their exact tastes and specification.

Nomad 2 is priced at £67,992 in the UK, inclusive of VAT, with potential customers able to start specifying their vehicles now.