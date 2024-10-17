Ferrari’s new F80 hypercar arrives with V6 hybrid power

Ferrari has revealed its latest hypercar to go up against the McLaren W1 – the F80.

It’s powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces 888bhp on its own. Furthermore, with the addition of a further two electric motors bolted to the front axle, these produce an added 140bhp each – taking the total power figure to 1,183bhp. A third motor – which helps recover lost energy and uses it to boost performance – is located at the rear of the car, too. The F80 features four-wheel-drive for the best traction and each electric motor comes with a 2.3kWh battery pack.

There are a total of five electric motors. (Ferrari)

The F80 also gets a clever ‘e-turbo’ system which sees an electric motor located between the turbine and compressor of each turbocharger on the engine to help the Ferrari deliver a high power output alongside better throttle response from lower down the rev range.

In terms of performance figures, the F80 can do 0-60mph in just 1.9 seconds and has a limited top speed of 217mph.

Meanwhile, the car’s cell is made from carbon fibre and the subframes for the front and rear suspension components are crafted from aluminium keeping the car’s kerb weight as low as possible – though this exact figure has not been revealed yet.

Externally, the F80 sits 50mm lower than the outgoing LaFerrari and uses a floating bubble structure to make the car more aerodynamic and stiffer. Up front, there is a black screen running across the front of the bonnet, alongside concealed headlights and a huge rear wing that can be stowed away or deployed at the touch of a button. The tail lights are arranged into two distinct ‘layers’, organised into sections in both the rear spoiler and bumper, too.

The dashboard is angled towards the driver. (Ferrari)

Inside, the dashboard is angled towards the driver, plus the passenger seat is located a lot further back to allow for a narrower passenger compartment without impacting on space and comfort. The car boasts a new steering wheel, plus it features physical buttons that replace the digital layout from previous Ferraris to make it more user-friendly when driving.

Sadly, all 799 examples have been sold, and if you are one of the lucky customers, you’ll have to fork out £3.1 million. Deliveries commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.