Porsche’s new 911 GT3 arrives on 25th anniversary of lightweight model

Porsche has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 911 GT3 model with a double launch.

As well as a new version of the standard 911 GT3, Porsche has introduced an updated Touring version at the same time.

Both cars utilise a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine with 503bhp and 450Nm of torque – the same outputs as you’d find on the previous-generation GT3 models.

However, with shorter gear ratios than before the new GT3 aims to be even more immersive to drive and these edits apply to both the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and six-speed manual gearboxes. Porsche claims a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds for the former and 3.7 seconds for the latter, alongside top speeds of 193 and 194mph respectively.

For the first time, the Touring version will be launched alongside the new GT3. Designed to offer a more subtle look overall – but with the same level of performance – the new Touring features a few styling tweaks over its predecessor, including a new ‘Touring’ badge applied to the rear grilles over the engine. A new addition is the option of rear seats, something which hasn’t been available on the Touring before.

On the standard GT3, a new lightweight sports bucket seat with a folding backrest is now available. As well as an integrated airbag and electric height adjustment, this new seat features a removable padded headrest to make it more comfortable to use when wearing a helmet on a circuit.

(Porsche)

While much of the interior is the same as the regular 911 models, one key difference is the removal of the black starter button in favour of Porsche’s old-style rotary ignition switch for a more back-to-basics starting procedure.

As before, a more focused Weissach package is available with the GT3, introducing a range of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic additions alongside a wider use of leather and Race-Tex upholstery for a sportier feel.

Prices for the new Porsche 911 GT3 start from £157,300 while the Weissach package comes in at £19,530.