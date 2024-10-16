New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe starts from under £35,000
The baby coupe will feature two or four-wheel-drive models, as well as new and improved on-board technology.
BMW has taken the covers off its second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe.
The new car gains an additional 20mm in both its length and wheelbase while it stands 25mm taller than its predecessor. This growth spurt should help the 2 Series Gran Coupe to deliver more interior space than the car which came before it, though boot space remains the same at 430 litres for the all-wheel-drive model.
The mild-hybrid 220, however, suffers a space penalty with overall boot capacity dropping to 360 litres.
The exterior appearance is more modern with a front end taken from the recently updated 1 Series with new front headlight designs, a slimmer BMW front kidney grille and two arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights that are incorporated into the light units themselves.
At the back, there is a lower rear bumper finished off in gloss black and the tail lights also use similar design elements to the headlights with the LED two arrow-shaped theme. The body itself also features a swooping rear roofline to keep with the sporty coupe look, too.
From launch, there will be two powertrains on offer. The entry-level 1.5-litre three-cylinder 220 M Sport comes with 48v mild-hybrid technology and is front-wheel-drive. In terms of power, the engine produces 172bhp and 280Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 7.7 seconds and the car should run to a top speed of 143mph.
There is also an all-wheel-drive M235 xDrive model that comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that pumps out 304bhp and 400Nm of torque, while acceleration improves to 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds and the car runs out of puff at 155mph.
Inside, all cars come with the firm’s latest curved 10.25-inch information display and 10.7-inch control display, with many of the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s physical controls removed to give a cleaner look and feel overall. Meanwhile, sports seats come as standard.
Prices start at £34,915 for the basic 1.5-litre 220 and rise to £44,435 for the all-wheel-drive M235. Order books are open from today and customers will take delivery of their cars commencing from March 2025.