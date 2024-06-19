Volvo estates set to return to the UK after less than a year

Volvo is performing a U-turn over its axed estate versions of V60 and V90 because of increased customer demand.

The big estates were removed from sale in August 2023 due to the uptake in SUVs and increase in EV production.

The booted versions of the V60 and V90 were available with plug-in hybrid options and were praised by journalists for their excellent levels of safety, comfort and good looks.

The V60 and V90 will be available to order from July. (Volvo)

A Volvo Car UK spokesperson said: “We removed the V60 and V90 from sale in the UK last August amid falling appetite for estate cars.

“While this remains a long-term trend, we have seen a resurgence for our estate products in recent months and have decided to reintroduce the V60 and V90 to our UK portfolio in response to this.”

Volvo has been one of the leaders for large estate cars for the past four decades. Models such as 145, 240 and 850 have all become household names for the Swedish brand.

Both the V60 and V90 will be available in Plus and Ultra trims. The smaller V60 will have the choice of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol variants, while the V90 will be made to order only as a plug-in hybrid.

Customers will be able to place orders from July.