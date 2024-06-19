Maserati reveals two special editions of MC20 supercar

Maserati has revealed two special editions of its latest supercar – the MC20 Icona and Leggenda.

The two cars celebrate two decades since Maserati returned to racing with the MC12, having been away for 37 years, and only 20 examples of each car will be built.

The MC20 Icona comes with the same colours as the old MC12. (Maserati)

The MC20 Icona features the same livery as the old MC12 Stradale, which itself was a tribute to the style of the Maserati Trofeo Light that ran in the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race, while the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace features down the side and an Italian flag logo can be found under the MC20 lettering on the door.

These special editions also come with a Sonus Faber sound system, an electronic limited-slip differential, carbon-fibre interior trim and floor mats in the front and boot area.

The Leggenda edition has the same colours as the MC12 Vitaphone racing car. (Maserati)

The exterior of the Leggenda features a Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte sports livery that harks back to the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone – the car that won the 24 Hours of Spa three times. The wheels are painted in Nero Lucido with Nero Opaco and Digital mint hubcaps, while the Trident logo can be seen in yellow on the front grille, doors and C-pillar. It also features black brake callipers.

Both cars can be specified with the Fuoriserie package, which includes lightweight racing seats plus blue with a silver background for the centre console on Icona models and black with silver for the Leggenda.

Because of their exclusivity, it’s uncertain if any of the MC20 special editions will come to the UK. Prices and the date when they go on sale are yet to be confirmed as well.