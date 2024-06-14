Hispano Suiza reveals its third hypercar with the Carmen Sagrera

The Spanish brand Hispano Suiza has unveiled its third hypercar – the Carmen Sagrera.

Marking the manufacturer’s 120th anniversary, it’ll come with an electric powertrain weighing 612kg that uses the brand’s second generation of batteries and will carry a 103kWh battery pack.

Improved technology means it’ll have a claimed electric range of 298 miles, with its four electric motors each producing around 271bhp. The combined 1,085bhp and 1,160Nm of torque mean it can reach 60mph from zero in 2.4 seconds.

The Sagrera’s suspension features adjustable shock absorbers and extension settings as well as coil springs that can be altered in hardness and height.

Additionally, carbon-ceramic brakes and single-block brake callipers ensure that the car gets the best braking performance alongside enhanced cooling to enable them to operate at temperatures of up to 1,000C degrees.

It also features a pointed front grille that pays homage to the Hispano Suiza XIII sports car of the early 20th century and it has redesigned bonnet vents that flow seamlessly towards the rear ones.

(Hispano Suiza)

The rear has undergone some changes including a large spoiler, which improves airflow, and there is a rear diffuser that has integrated copper accents.

Francesec Arenas, Head of Design at Hispano Suiza said: “To uphold the brand’s sporty legacy, drawing inspiration from iconic designs such as the Alfonso XIII and from the original the Gentlemen Driver Concept. I dare say that with the Sagrera, we have refined the concept of sportiness, while maintaining our tradition of excellence and setting the stage for future designs, fulfilling the desires of our customers.”

(Hispano Suiza)

Inside is a new centre console and infotainment system alongside alcantara with black and leather detailing.

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera will make its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in mid-July, with further details including pricing to be announced.