Covers come off Alpine A290 at Le Mans 24 hours

Alpine has finally revealed its eagerly anticipated A290 electric hot hatchback.

Externally, the design consists of four headlamps, flared wings and wheel arches, side skirts and a black rear diffuser which all give off the traditional sporty Alpine look.

On the inside there is a sports steering wheel, sports pedals and sports seats – while there is also a 10.1-inch central screen angled towards the driver fitted alongside physical buttons for the air-conditioning.

The A290 gets a maximum charge rate of 100kW

Boot space stands at 326 litres which is more than an Abarth 500e at 185 litres, but figures the seats-down load area have yet to be revealed.

The A290 comes with a 52kWh battery pack that will give a claimed electric range of 236 miles on a single charge while 100kW DC fast charging enables a 15 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

A choice of two power outputs is available, with the lower-specced models producing 180bhp and the top two trim levels getting a 220bhp electric motor.

The A290 comes as standard with multi-link rear suspension to ensure great handling alongside stability when cornering at higher speeds.

There will be four trim levels from launch – GT, GTS, GT Premium and GT Performance.

A number of specifications will be available for the A290

The standard GT comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and heated sports seats though standard equipment for the GTS model has not been revealed yet.

Move up to the GT Premium and it adds a black roof, tinted rear windows, Alpine blue brake callipers and a Devialet premium sound system. The top-of-the-line GT Performance comes with red brake callipers, black monograms, electric folding door mirrors and Alpine Telemetrics.

A limited-run model called the GTS Premiere Edition will feature a limited-edition plate on the centre console, extra equipment and a more eye-catching exterior livery. It’ll also be limited to just 1,955 examples.

Prices will start at £32,000 with orders being taken at the beginning of 2025. More details will be revealed at a later date.