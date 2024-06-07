New Fiat 500 hybrid is in the works for production alongside electric version

Fiat has announced that big plans are in the works for one of its most successful models – the 500.

The city car is a firm favourite here in the UK. It’s available in electric and hybrid setups and while the former might be based on a brand-new platform, the latter sits atop a design that has been in production for over a decade.

The new hybrid version, called the Ibrida, will be released between late 2025 and early 2026 and will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy. Produced alongside the electric 500e, it’s expected that this new-generation hybrid 500 will use the platform of its battery-powered stablemate.

The current combustion-engined 500 is more of a mild hybrid. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The new model will be developed, designed and tested in Turin with Fiat investing €100m (circa £85m) to help improve the electric version even further with a new platform and next-generation battery technology to make it more affordable to customers.

The firm has also introduced a new special edition of its city car – the 500e Mirafiori.

The 500e Mirafiori will not be sold in the UK. (Credit: Stellantis Media)

The model commemorates 50 years of the workforce at the Italian manufacturing plant after the debut of the 131 Mirafiori in 1974.

The special edition will come in cabriolet format and will have the choice of two battery options – with either 42kWh or 23.8kWh packs available.

Painted in Celestial blue, the 500e Mirafiori also boasts a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touch screen with navigation, a JBL sound system and premium soft-touch seats.

Unfortunately, the Mirafiori edition will only be sold in Italy. However, the new Ibrida hybrid will be coming to the UK, with prices, specifications and more on its design and platform to be revealed nearer the car’s launch.