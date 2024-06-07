Couple set new world record aboard Suzuki motorcycle

A couple from the UK have broken the Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle while travelling pillion.

Ollie Gamblin, 33, and Lavi Scholl, 35, set off on their Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT from the Ace Cafe in London before heading through Europe and Africa. The bike was then shipped to Brazil before the adventure continued to the world’s most southern city, Ushuaia on the island of Tierra Del Fuego.

(Suzuki Press UK)

Lavi said: “The idea for a Guinness World Record came after a friend of ours attempted to become the youngest male to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle, an already established record. We sent an email asking if we could create a team record under the same criteria. They accepted it under the youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle.”

(Suzuki Press UK)

Next, they flew their V-Strom 1050XT to North America and visited Las Vegas where they became a married couple. They kept heading north before flying the bikes over to South Korea.

(Suzuki Press UK)

They then caught a boat into Russia, before continuing through Mongolia. The final leg of the trip was across to Turkey and back into Europe through to the UK. By the end, the pair had covered 39 countries on five continents and covered a distance of 46,705 miles in 589 days.

Throughout their journey, Ollie said: “We saw a lot of places, a lot of people, and had a lot of experiences. If I had to pick one country that stood out, Mongolia really surprised us.”

Ollie and Lavi have documented their bike travelling adventure on YouTube and will also be attending the Adventure Bike Rider Festival at Ragley Hall from June 28 to June 30.