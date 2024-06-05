Vauxhall broadens Mokka range with new hybrid model

Vauxhall has added a new hybrid powertrain to its Mokka, bringing electrified engines across its current range of vehicles.

The addition of the new electrically-assisted Mokka means that there are now hybrid versions of the entire Vauxhall range, including the Corsa, Astra and upcoming Frontera.

The new Mokka Hybrid utilises a 1.2-litre engine which is linked to a compact electric motor housed within the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Vauxhall says that the package produces 134bhp overall, while the electric motor allows it to travel on battery power alone for ‘50 per cent of time used in the city’. As a result, Vauxhall says that the Mokka Electric can return up to 57.6mpg and deliver an 18g/km reduction in CO2 emissions compared with a traditional petrol-only model.

Linked to the electric motor is a small 0.89kWh battery which is housed underneath the front passenger seat to ensure that this hybrid Mokka gets the same boot space as the standard version. It’s charged up automatically under certain driving conditions, too.

The new Mokka is now available with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrain options

Vauxhall says that the Mokka Hybrid can drive under electric-only power for short distances – just over half a mile – such as when parking or crawling in traffic. However, the addition of the electric motor means that this model gets a slight boost in power which results in a quicker acceleration time. The firm says that 0-60mph is dispatched in 8.9 seconds, around 0.1 seconds quicker than the standard petrol model.

The new Mokka Hybrid joins two existing petrol offerings – alongside two electric versions – in the crossover’s range. Available in three trims – GS, Ultimate and special-edition Griffin – the Mokka Hybrid comes with plenty of equipment as standard, with all cars getting 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster of the same size.

The new Mokka Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from £25,320.