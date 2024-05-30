New Citroen C3 will start at under £18,000

Citroen has revealed prices and specifications for its eagerly anticipated C3 and electric e-C3 models.

The French firm will offer just one trim level for the petrol C3 model in the UK, whereas with the electric version there will be two models on offer.

The petrol comes in Plus guise and will start at £17,790. It comes with a 10-inch central touchscreen display, voice recognition and cruise control with speed limiter. The electric version in Plus trim starts at £21,990.

There will be two trim levels on offer. (Credit: Stellantis Media – William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

Step up to the top-of-the-line Max trim, which is only available in electric form, and it costs from £23,690. It boasts a rear parking camera, automatic air conditioning, LED rear lights, dark tinted windows and a heated steering wheel and front seats.

A hybrid version of the C3 will join the line-up by the end of the year, but for now, the standard C3 will come with a 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engine that produces 98bhp and will have a six-speed manual transmission along with start-stop technology.

The electric version has a claimed range of 199 miles. (Credit: Stellantis Media – William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

The electric e-C3 comes with a 44kWh battery pack and a 111bhp electric motor that gives it a top speed of 84mph and a 0-60 time of 10.8 seconds. The claimed electric range is 199 miles on a single charge.

Order books open for the new e-C3 in July and September for the standard C3, with deliveries expected to commence at the end of the year.