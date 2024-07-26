Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary with exclusive Giorgio Armani 500e model

Fiat has rekindled its collaborative flame with world renowned fashion house Giorgio Armani to create a bespoke version of the 500e, which celebrates the Italian automaker’s 125th anniversary year and Italian sartorial elegance in general.

The 500e Giorgio Armani is only available in the hatchback version, but is offered in two exclusive colour schemes: dark Green “micinalised” and ceramic Greige, which was invented by Armani and, predictably, blends grey and beige.

Further bespoke styling elements include the wheels, which “represent the GA logo in a macro scale”, according to Fiat, while the interior also receives the Armani treatment with chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts.

(Fiat UK)

The seats are finished in a way that is said to represent classic tailoring techniques and the Armani logo is embossed into the headrest, as well as the dashboard, the interior of the door and the rear window.

Boasting a high level of specification throughout, the 500e Giorgio Armani features full LED Infinity Design headlamps and a glass roof, as well as a premium JBL audio system, 7-inch TFT Display, 10.25-inch Touch Screen NAV, DAB Radio and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“Fiat 500 is a true icon of the Fiat brand and a partnership with Giorgio Armani further reinforces this position, delivering a car of unique style and refinement but one that is underpinned by the very best small car electric technology, to ensure consistency with our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions,” Damien Dally, managing director of Fiat UK said.

(Fiat)

As with the standard 500e, this bespoke edition features a 87 kW battery pack and 118hp electric motor, which provide a range of up to 199 miles in the WLTP combined cycle.

There is currently no official word on pricing, but the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani will open for orders later in 2024, with first deliveries in the UK expected early 2025.