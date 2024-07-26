Chevrolet unveils the most powerful Corvette ever with the new ZR1

Chevrolet has revealed its most powerful Corvette to date with the new ZR1.

Powering the new car is a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a total of 1,078bhp and 828Nm of torque. While further performance figures are yet to be revealed, what we do know is that engineers clocked a sub-10 second quarter mile time on the car’s first launch and all four test drivers reached over 200mph on their first laps at the Nurburgring.

Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet said: “The team that revolutionised the Corvette with the mid-engine architecture took on another challenge: take the ZR1 to the next level.

“Corvette ZR1 is all about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation. From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration – and challenge the best in the world.”

The split rear window harks back to the old Corvette C2 from 1963. (Chevrolet)

The exterior features a split rear window, which is iconic on vintage Corvette models and last seen on the C2 from 1963. Its purpose is to provide increased heat extraction from the engine compartment. There is also a carbon fibre roof and aluminium wheels to keep weight to a minimum.

The braking system has been upgraded with carbon ceramic discs, measuring 400mm at the front – the largest fitted to any Corvette before – and 390mm at the rear.

You can also option the ZR1 with a ZTK pack that adds a large rear wing, beefier tyres, stiffer springs, front dive planes located on the corner of the front bumpers to improve air flow and a Gurney flap located on the rear spoiler.

The interior features ZR1 badging and yellow stitching throughout. (Chevrolet)

Inside, there is ZR1 badging found on the steering wheel and sill plates, plus a boost gauge, carbon fibre trim and yellow stitching throughout the cabin – blue stitching is an optional extra.

Production will begin in 2025, with the ZR1 available in coupe and convertible format. However, prices and whether it will be coming to the UK is yet to be announced.