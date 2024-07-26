Refreshed Cupra Formentor and Leon models go on sale

Cupra has revealed prices and specifications for its recently updated Formentor and Leon models.

Both cars now feature the firm’s shark-nose front end, triangular LED headlights, and redesigned lower front bumpers.

Inside, there is updated styling and an improved 12.9-inch infotainment screen. (Cupra)

On the inside, there have been some visual changes too, with the centre console, door panels, dashboard and upholsteries all receiving an updated design. There is also a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen and a new and improved virtual cockpit.

Marcus Gossen, Director of Seat and Cupra UK said: “These latest designs for the hugely successful Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon have been developed to lead the brand into a new era. From the sustainable materials inside, to the integrated lighting outside, both models have been created to offer drivers an unforgettable experience.”

The Formentor will be available with new powertrains, including a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged petrol that produces 147bhp and can be selected with either a manual or automatic transmission.

Cupra also offers a 48V mild hybrid system, which can be specified with the automatic gearbox.

Heading up the range is a new petrol unit found in the flagship VZ3 model, which produces 328bhp and comes with a DSG seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

There is also a new plug-in hybrid variant, too. It comes with a choice of two power outputs: 201bhp or 268bhp.

Both units are mated to a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged petrol engine, but now boast a larger battery pack of 19.7kWh – allowing for an electric range of more than 70 miles.

Later this year, there will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with 261bhp arriving for the SUV, too.

The Leon will be available with either five-door hatchback or five-door estate. (Cupra)

The Leon will be available in either hatchback or estate guises. The engine line-up will feature the same 1.5-litre petrol units and new plug-in hybrid powertrains as the Formentor, with the exception being a new 2.0-litre petrol variant that develops 296bhp in the hatchback.

The estate receives the same petrol engine but with 328bhp – making it the most powerful Cupra Leon yet.

Prices for the Formentor start at £33,450 for the basic 1.5-litre TSi and rise to £51,790 for the first edition.

The Leon comes in at £31,090 and rises to £50,975 for the VZ3 estate. All models are available to order now, with deliveries expected later this year.