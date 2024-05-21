Advanced software to extend battery life for JLR electric cars

The Elysia software from Fortescue will help enhance JLR’s luxury vehicles with improved battery longevity, safety, and performance.

Starting with the new Range Rover Electric, launching later this year, the software will monitor all future JLR EVs. This will help to give clients a better ownership experience with faster charging, improved reliability, and increased range.

The electric drive units for the cars will be assembled at the JLR electric propulsion manufacturing centre at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton.

Monitoring battery health throughout its life will support sustainability by making it easier to transition batteries from electric vehicles to second-life applications.

Fortescue’s innovative software uses physics-informed digital twins and probabilistic artificial intelligence to identify and solve battery issues, helping JLR optimise battery performance and safety for buyers.

This collaboration is part of JLR's Reimagine strategy to electrify all its brands by 2030 and achieve carbon net zero by 2039.

Thomas Mueller, executive director of product engineering at JLR, said: “Fortescue's technology will provide JLR with even greater access to data analytics, integral as we electrify our entire vehicle portfolio by 2030. As the industry transitions towards electrification, collaborations such as these are paramount, as we look to further enhance the safety, performance and lifetime of our batteries.”