West Midlands fifth for switch to electric cars

It put the region fifth in the regions leading the switch to electric cars in the UK in research by Howden Insurance.

Greater Manchester was found to be the area embracing electric cars the most, with 1,045,910 registrations.

The research analysed data from the Department for Transport and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency on the total number of plug-in cars registered between 2009 and 2023 in each UK local authority.

The total number of electric cars registered in the UK during the period was 13,485,000.

The local authority with the second highest number of registered electric cars is Outer London, with a total of 908,775

Birmingham was the West Midlands’ leader in switching to electric cars, with 325,895 registered electric cars in the 14 years..

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented: “With greater awareness of the impact of petrol and diesel vehicles on the planet, many local authorities are proposing to introduce clean air schemes. With the cost-efficiency of electric cars and local governments introducing EV benefits, interest in electric vehicles or low-emission vehicles has soared in the UK.

“Areas such as the West Midlands and West Yorkshire have clean air zones in Birmingham and Bradford, so these areas have invested more in EV charging points than other areas have done in order to accommodate electric vehicles.

“In March, the West Midlands secured £15.7 million in funding to support its plans to install up to 12,000 electric vehicle chargers across the area over the next five years.”