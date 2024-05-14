Express & Star
Close

New Vauxhall Frontera gets 248-mile range and seven-seater option

Modern SUV will be available with a number of powertrains to choose from.

Published

Vauxhall has confirmed that its upcoming Frontera will have a range of up to 248 miles and will be available as a seven-seater in the future.

The Frontera, which revives a name first used on Vauxhall’s chunky SUV that was produced from 1989, will be available with two electric setups enabling a range of either 186 or 248 miles. However, a hybrid version – combining a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology – will also be there to choose from.

Vauxhall has also stated that a more spacious seven-seater version will be available ‘in the near future’, though initial models will be only available in five-seat configuration. The seven-seater layout will also only be available in the electric version.

The Frontera’s exterior is marked out by its Vizor front grille – something that has been applied to most modern Vauxhalls – as well as a new Griffin badge and integrated LED headlights. At 4.38 metres, it sits between the smaller Mokka and new Grandland in the range size-wise.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “The New Frontera is our new family-size SUV, offering customers innovative and practical electric mobility at an affordable price. Highly flexible with up to seven seats, spacious, and with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, we’re confident that Frontera will appeal to new and existing audiences.”

Inside, the Frontera features a pair of 10-inch screens alongside physical buttons for a number of quick-access controls. As standard, all cars will get wireless smartphone connectivity too. The Frontera will also offer a boot space of up to 450 litres, expandable to 1,600 litres by lowering the rear seats.

It’s expected that pricing and specifications for the new Frontera will be announced shortly.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular