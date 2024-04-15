The best seven-seaters on sale in the UK today

Seven-seaters have always been a big hit with space-hungry buyers and since the recent fall in popularity of MPVs, seven-seater SUVs have only continued to find homes. That said, there are a few models which buck the seven-seater SUV trend.

The latest Skoda Kodiaq, however, has set the bar one step higher by offering great value for money, while being practical, good to drive, safe and above all having enough luggage capacity with all seven seats in place – with an impressive 340 litres of space.

But, even though the new Skoda Kodiaq is a great all-rounder, what if you’re not sold on its new look? Or do you want something even cheaper?

Here, we have compiled a list of seven seats that should be on your shortlist for this sector of the market.

Dacia Jogger

The Dacia Jogger gives great value for money while offering seven seats and low running costs. (Credit: Dacia press UK)

The Dacia Jogger is a car which offers this brand’s usual focus on value for money but adds in some excellent spaciousness and, of course, seven seats.

The Jogger offers low running costs, masses of space, decent equipment levels and all for just £18,295 – you can even get a hybrid version of the Jogger to make those journeys even cleaner and cheaper, though it does make the Jogger more expensive to buy.

The only downsides to the Jogger are that the looks divide opinion, the build quality isn’t class-leading and the third row of seats is a little tight and would only really suit small children.

Nissan X-Trail



The X-Trail has been a solid, reliable and dependable choice ever since the original debuted in 2001. (Credit: Nissan news UK)

The Nissan X-Trail has been around since 2001 and in that time it has grown a reputation for being a sturdy, reliable and capable off-roader.

The latest X-Trail is now in its fourth generation and remains available with seven seats, just as its predecessor was.

The new model features Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system which brings smooth and efficient driving without the complexity of range anxiety and charging the car up.

However, if you do go for the seven-seat option, only children will feel comfortable in the back due to the limited knee and headroom while boot space is a touch compromised with all the seats in place.

But, the X-Trail boasts a smooth ride and is refined at motorway speeds with little wind and road noise – as well as being good when the going gets tough off-road.

Volvo XC90



The XC90 can seat seven adults in comfort with the added benefit of a decent size boot. (Credit: Volvo cars media)

The XC90 has always carried a touch of class and dependability. The XC90 has been around for over two decades now and even now it’s only in its second generation.

The current model has been around since 2015 and although it’s started to lag behind rivals in terms of technology, it’s still a great choice for those wanting a genuine seven-seater.

Unlike many cars in this segment, the XC90 can fit seven adults in its cabin, with the third row of seats having enough head and legroom as well as providing a decent boot space.

Another point to make is the rear seats in the XC90 can also be flipped down and folded back up in a matter of moments thanks to its clever design.

It may be an older addition to this list, but the XC90 is still a wise choice for those looking for a sensible seven-seater.

Kia EV9

The EV9 has bold looks as well as a spacious and futuristic interior. (Credit: Kia press office UK)

The looks may divide opinion, but the new Kia EV9 electric SUV is a really good car beneath its wild exterior.

It comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack giving an electric range of 349 miles and is available with single and dual motor form.

The entry-level Air model is very well equipped with heated front and second-row seats, an electric tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels and wireless smartphone charging.

Behind the wheel, the EV9 soaks up lumps and bumps well and it’s very refined at speeds with little road and wind noise.

If you like the looks, and you’re willing to spend a little extra – the EV9 is a great all-round electric seven-seat SUV.

Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery offers go anywhere capability with luxurious credentials. (Credit: Land Rover media centre)

The Land Rover Discovery has always been a strong contender if you want a go-anywhere, luxurious, practical and capable seven-seater off-roader.

The Discovery has been around since 1989 and while it may not be the most reliable of choices, it still has the DNA from its bigger brother – the Range Rover – when it comes to tackling the rough stuff.

It comes with a choice of mild-hybrid diesel engines that help with its economy and are more than powerful enough for everyday use.

The latest model comes with air suspension as standard which improves the ride comfort while the interior is filled with storage compartments and even the third row of seats is perfectly capable of carrying adults in decent comfort.