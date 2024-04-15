Ford unveils more hardcore Focus ST

Ford has revealed a more hardcore version of its Focus ST hot hatchback with a new Edition model.

The Focus ST has been the only hot hatch on offer from the blue oval since the demise of the Focus RS back in 2018.

The new Focus ST Edition comes with adjustable front coil springs which allow the driver to tune the car to their personal preference.

The new ST Edition has fully tuneable suspension

The two-way adjustable suspension can be lowered by 10mm front to rear – compared to the standard ST setup – with a further 20mm adjustment available, too.

Extra stopping power has been brought in thanks to standard Brembo front brake discs, enabling the car to stop quicker and harder under fast track driving.

Under the bonnet is a 276bhp 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine allowing the ST Edition to do 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds, reach a top speed of 155mph and produce 420Nm of torque.

The interior features large bucket seats

On the exterior, the ST Edition comes with an Azura blue paint finish, gloss black door mirrors, roof, rear and diffuser as well as lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels while inside, there are sports seats and blue stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever, floor mats and centre console knee pads. There is also a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic.

The Focus ST Edition is available to order now priced from £42,905, with deliveries expected later this year.