New Mercedes EQS gets an extra 50 miles of range in mid-life facelift

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of its flagship EV to keep it competitive in the ultra-luxury electric car class.

The new EQS has received updated styling and an improved electric range, while there is now more comfort for backseat passengers, too.

The nose gets a new radiator cover with chrome accents to separate the range-topper from other EQ models, while the Mercedes three-pointed star symbol is now mounted on the bonnet.

On the inside, the revised EQS now comes as standard with the MBUX hyperscreen. It comprises three displays that merge together to create a 141cm screen across the dashboard.

In the back, there is now the option of the extended luxury lounge pack, which includes a footrest to allow passengers to stretch out, while the rear seats can recline up to 38 degrees. The front passenger seat can also be folded down to give more space.

Mercedes has given the EQS a range boost, too. The current model has a claimed range of up to 453 miles from a 108.4kWh battery pack, but the new EQS gets a larger 118kWh battery. As a result, the range has jumped up by 51 miles, pushing the claimed figure to 504 miles on a single charge.

The carmaker hasn’t confirmed UK pricing yet, but we expect a small increase over the current car’s £112,600 starting price. The new EQS will go on sale later this year.