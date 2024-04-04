Prices and specifications revealed for the new Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its new Tucson with the updated crossover starting at £32,000.

Engines are now all electrified with mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains as well as two and four-wheel-drive options available.

The new Tucson will be available with five different trim levels, Advance, Premium, Ultimate, N-Line and N-Line S.

The range kicks off with the entry-level Advance – which starts at £32,000. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, privacy glass, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, front and rear USB-C charging ports and customisable interior lighting. The Advance is only available in two-wheel-drive format and can be chosen with mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines.

The Premium models start at £34,500 and add 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats and rear seats, heated steering wheel, cloth and leather seat trim. It’s equipped with the same offerings as the Advance trim in terms of engines with the Premium also available as a four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid.

The new Tucson is available with either a mild-hybrid, hybrid or plug-in hybrid. (Credit: Hyundai press UK)

The N-Line gets the same starting price as the Premium at £34,500 and adds equipment such as bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured wheel arches and sportier N-Line front and rear bumpers. You’ll find the same engine setup as Premium models here too. N-Line S starts from £37,000 and adds electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, among other features.

The top-of-the-line Ultimate spec is priced the same as the N-Line S from £37,000 but takes a more luxurious approach with 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlamps, memory function on the driver’s seat, ventilated seats and the option of either black, grey or Cypress green leather.

The new Tucson is available to order now with deliveries expected towards the end of this year.