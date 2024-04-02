Government to launch study into headlight glare following petition

An online petition of nearly 11,000 signatures has prompted the government to launch a study into the issue of headlight glare.

The petition, set up by a member of the public but campaigned for by the RAC, reflects a recent study by the breakdown assistance provider which found as many as eight-in-10 drivers believe that the problem of headlight glare is getting worse.

A recent survey of 2,000 drivers found that 89 per cent think headlights on modern cars are too bright – and some 91 per cent say they get dazzled and 74 per cent say that it happens regularly.

Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson said: “The fact the government has listened to drivers’ concerns and heeded our calls to examine the complex issue of headlight glare in more detail marks a real turning point.

“Brighter headlights, while giving drivers a better view of the road ahead, are clearly causing other road users significant problems. As many as nine-in-10 drivers tell us they believe at least some car headlights are too bright, while 14 per cent of drivers aged 65 plus say they have stopped driving altogether as a result of being dazzled.”

The petition will need to receive at least 100,000 signatures for the issue to be discussed in parliament.

Baroness Hayter said: “This is a victory for all those drivers affected by glare who’ve complained to their MP, signed the parliamentary petition, or indeed sought help from an optometrist – only to discover the problem was with headlights, and not their eyes.

“This is an issue the RAC has long campaigned on and I am delighted the Government has recognised there is a real problem. We look forward to discussing its research in due course.”