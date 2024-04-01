These Michelin Green Star restaurants are a must-visit for EV drivers

The best Michelin Green Star restaurants for electric vehicle owners have been revealed in a recent survey.

Michelin’s Green Star was introduced in 2021 and highlights Michelin-starred restaurants for their eco-credentials and sustainability in their kitchens.

New research, conducted by Peugeot, has looked into how viable these restaurants are for electric vehicle owners, taking into account the number of charge points within one mile of the restaurants, the frequency of rapid chargers within five miles, and how accessible they are from the UK’s 15 major cities with the firm’s E-308 and its 257-mile range.

The Green Star looks at the most eco-friendly restaurants around

In first place was Apricity in Mayfair, London thanks to 650 charging points within one mile and 291 rapid chargers within five miles. The restaurant could also be reached from 12 out of the 15 major cities of the UK using a full range on the E-308.

In second place was St.Barts in the city of London with 239 charging points within one mile and 254 rapid chargers within five miles. The capital scores highly due its concentrated selection of electric vehicle chargers.

In third place was Silo in Hackney, Wick, and fourth was Petersham Nurseries cafe in Richmond-upon-Thames.

The E-308 has a 257-mile electric range

The highest restaurant outside the London area was Wilsons in Bristol which came fifth, with two charging points within one mile, though it had 20 rapid chargers within five miles of the premises.

However, the restaurants in ninth and tenth place on this list – Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire and Angela’s in Margate, Kent – still had fewer than ten chargers overall within five miles of the restaurants.