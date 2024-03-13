New Ineos Chassis Cab, brings rugged off-road ability with practical pick-up body

Ineos has launched a five-seat double cab chassis variant of the Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up.

The new Grenadier Chassis Cab will be built in Hambach, France, at the manufacturing facility Ineos Automotive acquired from Mercedes in January 2021.

The Chassis Cab will be built alongside the firm’s other models, with it sharing the Quartermaster’s five-seat double cab, full box-section ladder chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.

George Ratcliffe, commercial director, at Ineos automotive, said: “The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customisation, and we know from customer configurations that our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users.”

Ineos Chassis Cab is 305 mm longer than the Grenadier station wagon and will be built in France.

A 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder from BMW powers the Chassis Cab in petrol or diesel guise.

The Chassis Cab also comes with four-wheel-drive and a standard eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox from BMW.

Additionally, the Chassis Cab comes with an exposed ladder from behind the passenger cabin, which enables customers and aftermarket vehicle converters a wide range of body-building options. The Chassis Cab also has a towing ability of 3,50 kg.

The Chassis Cab will start at £53,180 excluding VAT here in the UK, and is on sale now.