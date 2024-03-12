Porsche unveils its fastest road-going car ever with nearly 1,100 bhp

Porsche has revealed its most powerful road-going car ever, the all-electric Taycan Turbo GT.

Available in both Turbo GT and Turbo GT Weissach Pack guises, both models can deliver up to 1,084 bhp, with the latter already setting a new lap record at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California for the fastest production-ready electric car.

Unlike the normal Taycan, the Taycan GT has had its rear seats removed for the ultimate track experience, giving the car a better power-to-weight ratio.

The Taycan Turbo GT can achieve 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds or 2.2 seconds with the Weissach pack.

Porsche has also reduced the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT by 75 kg– compared to the Taycan Turbo S.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Taycon Turbo Weissach Pack (Source: Porsche)

Carbon fibre is used for the trims on the B pillars, the upper shells on the door mirrors and side skirt inlays. There are full bucket seats made from a carbon fibre weave and a lightweight luggage compartment.

Lightweight ceramic brakes also help the car stop even quicker than it did before.

Weissach pack cars come with a fixed rear wing in a carbon weave finish– giving a total downforce of 220kg.

(Source: Porsche)

Prices for the Taycan Turbo GT start from £186,300 and deliveries are expected to arrive in the spring of 2024.