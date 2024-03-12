New Mini Cooper production gets underway in Oxford as plant hits major milestone

Production of the fifth-generation Mini Cooper has got underway at the the company’s Oxfordshire car plant.

The first complete car rolled off the production line yesterday (Mar 11) with workers joined by the head of Mini, Stefanie Wurst, for a special event at the factory.

The car was driven from the line by Charlie Cooper – grandson of John Cooper, whose heritage inspired the Cooper moniker.

— MINI UK (@MINIUK) March 11, 2024



Wurst said: “This milestone underscores the commitment to our roots while propelling us into a dynamic future of driving.

“‘Plant Oxford is the heart of the Mini brand, and today, as we witness the birth of this new chapter, we renew our pledge to craftsmanship and the thrill of motoring.”

Markus Grüneisl, head of the Oxford and Swindon plants, added: “We are delighted to welcome the new Mini Cooper to our lines in both Oxford and Swindon.

“The new Mini Cooper is an incredibly important car for our team and UK manufacturing. We are proud to produce this iconic car, loved all over the world.”

An excellent example of ?? ?? cooperation in manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/YPEktWZKTO

— Miguel Berger (@GermanAmbUK) March 11, 2024



BMW Group, which owns Mini, says that all three of its UK manufacturing sites will be contributing to production of the new Cooper.

The Swindon factory produces body pressings and sub-assemblies, while the three- and four-cylinder petrol engines are built at BMW Group Plant Hams Hall in Warwickshire.

Body shell production, paint and final assembly then take place in Oxford.

The site is currently gearing up to build two new all-electric Mini models from 2026, by which time BMW Group will then have invested more than £3bn in the trio of UK plants.

(Source: BMW Group)

The latest Cooper joins the Cooper Electric and new Mini Countryman in the current Mini range, with first customer deliveries expected to take place in the Spring.

Available as the Mini Cooper C and performance-enhanced Mini Cooper S, the latest car is priced from £22,300.